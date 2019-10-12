CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 198,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $130.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

