CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Head to Head Analysis

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CLPS and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS 0 0 0 0 N/A ACI Worldwide 0 0 2 0 3.00

ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.50%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than CLPS.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 7.74% 10.14% 4.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLPS and ACI Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS $48.94 million 1.40 $2.43 million N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.01 billion 3.56 $68.92 million $1.11 27.77

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of CLPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CLPS has a beta of 7.24, suggesting that its stock price is 624% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats CLPS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement. The company also provides UP Immediate Payments solution, which provides connectivity to country-level real-time payment schemes and create various products; and UP Real-Time Payments solution that allows banks to address RTGS, SWIFT messaging, ACH, and real-time payments. In addition, it offers Postilion; ACI PAY.ON Payments Gateway; ACI ReD Shield, a real-time fraud prevention solution, as well as UP eCommerce Payments solution; and UP Payments Risk Management solution and ACI Universal Online Banker platform. Further, the company provides UP Bill Payment solutions, which enable customers to present bills and collect payments from consumers electronically through a single and integrated platform that controls bill payments operation. Additionally, it offers bill presentment and payment collection services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, tax, and utility sectors; and implementation services, including installations, product configurations, and custom software modifications; business and technical consultancy, and on-site support services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. The company markets its products and services under the ACI Worldwide, ACI Universal Payments, and ACI UP brand names. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. ACI Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

