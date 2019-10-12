Clover (ASX:CLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.22

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$3.22 ($2.28) and last traded at A$3.23 ($2.29), with a volume of 502494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.21 ($2.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Clover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

