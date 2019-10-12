Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.95.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.