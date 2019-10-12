Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the August 30th total of 655,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 153,838 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

