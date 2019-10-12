Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $574,000 Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 89,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,796. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

