Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $5.47 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 518,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $58.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

