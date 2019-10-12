Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $3.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 218,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

