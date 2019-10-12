Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $259,000 Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,524,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after buying an additional 320,059 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $32.13 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.