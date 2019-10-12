Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 256.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after buying an additional 378,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after buying an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after buying an additional 102,504 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 71,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,854. The company has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.07 and its 200-day moving average is $280.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

