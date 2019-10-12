Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $155.06. 2,082,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,710. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.56. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

