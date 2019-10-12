Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $461,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

