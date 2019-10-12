Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

CLAR stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 155,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clarus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Clarus by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

