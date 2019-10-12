CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,982 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

