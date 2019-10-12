CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,982 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 348,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.70.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.
