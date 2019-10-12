CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H & R Block stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

