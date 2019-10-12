CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,493. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,961 shares of company stock worth $435,718. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

