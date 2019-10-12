CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90,613 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,830,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,485,000 after buying an additional 1,589,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.05. 189,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,818. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

