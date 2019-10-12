CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 75.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 12,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73.

SJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.