CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.