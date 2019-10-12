CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $13.07 Million in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 2.7% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Ubiquiti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.62. 3,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,013. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 206.17%. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

