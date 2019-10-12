CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cable One by 907.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $1,166,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Cable One by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Cable One by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,414.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,303.20.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,285.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,268.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $767.15 and a 12 month high of $1,321.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total transaction of $831,021.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.