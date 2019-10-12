CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $206,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 457,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 185,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,374,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,971,000 after purchasing an additional 130,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Waters by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,506,000 after purchasing an additional 122,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $213.62 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

