CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.18. The stock had a trading volume of 370,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

