Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.96.

CFG stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 196,319 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 602,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

