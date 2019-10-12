Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to “Buy” at Vining Sparks

Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Vining Sparks currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.