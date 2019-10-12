Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 64,208 Shares of Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Bat Group worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLG opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Bat Group Inc has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.00.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Bat Group had a negative net margin of 331.46% and a negative return on equity of 122.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

