Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Electro-Sensors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

NASDAQ ELSE opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.26. Electro-Sensors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.