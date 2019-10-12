Citadel Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 57.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. CIBC began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

