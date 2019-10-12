Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of China Natural Resources worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHNR opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. China Natural Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

