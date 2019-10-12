Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,529 Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genprex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GNPX opened at $0.50 on Friday. Genprex Inc has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Genprex Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

