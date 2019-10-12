Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.95. 10,670,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,983,844. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

