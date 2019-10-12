CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 56.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 67,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

