Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

