Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. 601,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

