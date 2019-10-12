Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $175.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.91.

CB opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in Chubb by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

