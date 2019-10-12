Christopher Mills Sells 45,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) insider Christopher Mills sold 45,000 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £139,500 ($182,281.46).

AssetCo stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 313.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.34. AssetCo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

