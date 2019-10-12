Christopher Mills Sells 45,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) insider Christopher Mills sold 45,000 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £139,500 ($182,281.46).
AssetCo stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 313.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.34. AssetCo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.10).
About AssetCo
