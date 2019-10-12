China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 30th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAAS stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.59.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.