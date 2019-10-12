Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a hold rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $427.42.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $423.16 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $432.16. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.87.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.8% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

