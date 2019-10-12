Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05, 279,723 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 357,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHAP. ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 4.01.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 554,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $3,170,716.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

