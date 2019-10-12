Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.77.
A number of analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 510,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.50.
In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 40,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $549,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 75,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
