Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 510,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 40,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $549,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 75,000 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

