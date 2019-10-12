Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $2.64 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $924.70 million and approximately $146.64 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00031659 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Coinbase, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00205367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01029348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00088850 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX, COSS, Huobi, Coinbase, OKEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

