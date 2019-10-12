CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading 34.6% Higher

CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CGEI) traded up 34.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company distributes and installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines.

