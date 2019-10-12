CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 299,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.