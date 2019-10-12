Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $6.31. Cesca Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 1,120 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cesca Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.30% and a negative net margin of 98.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cesca Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

