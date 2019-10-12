Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Boosted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $893,350.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,353.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $67.82. 24,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.