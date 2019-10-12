Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 13,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

