Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 574,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. Sprint makes up about 1.3% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,668 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprint by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,611,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprint alerts:

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,085 shares of company stock worth $2,588,693. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of S opened at $6.42 on Friday. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.