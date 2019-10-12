Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,951 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Imperial Oil accounts for 0.6% of Cerebellum GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMO shares. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

