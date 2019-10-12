Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 682.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.22 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

