Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Century Casinos and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Century Casinos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Century Casinos by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Century Casinos by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 740,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.